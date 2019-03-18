Indo, Pak troops trade fire along LoC

March 18, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) on in Keri Battal area Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked heavy shelling with mortars and firing by small arms around 6:30 am in Kalal Battal area of the Sunderbani sector.”

He said the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.