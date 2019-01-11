Indo-Pak troops shell each other along LoC in Poonch

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Jan 10:
The Pakistan army allegedly violated ceasefire for a third consecutive day Thursday, shelling forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said.
The officials added that the shelling was strongly retaliation by Indian forces.
"The Pakistani army resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector Thursday morning," officials said, adding there were no casualties or injuries on the Indian side.
Indian troops guarding the border retaliated strongly, he said.
On Wednesday as well, Pakistani troops had allegedly fired on and shelled the Kalal forward area in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district twice, they said.
The continuous shelling and firing on villages has set in a fear psychosis among the border dwellers.
With the latest incident, Pakistani troops allegedly resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch seven of first 10 days of the new year, officials added.
The Pakistani army fired on forward posts along the LoC Poonch district on Tuesday as well, they said..
The chief of northern commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, had Monday visited forward areas along the LoC and reviewed security situation in Jammu and Rajouri districts, officials said.
Accompanied by White Knight corps commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited forward posts of Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, they said.