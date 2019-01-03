Indo-Pak troops exchange gunfire in Poonch

NAZIM ALI MANHASPoonch
Pakistan and India armies on Wednesday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control in Gulpur Sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Defence sources alleged that the Pakistan army initiated “unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by small arms, automatic weapons, and mortars from 10.45am along the de facto border between the two nations”.
“Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” he said.
Later, he said, Pakistani troops again allegedly opened fire on forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district at about 16:10 hours. “Pakistan violated ceasefire in Gulpur sector of Poonch district.”
“Pakistani soldiers resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions. Earlier in the morning also, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to indiscriminate firing and mortar shelling at Indian positions in Gulpur sector of Poonch,” he said.
While the exchange of firing continued till evening in Gulpur, Pakistani troops allegedly “opened fire at another location towards Indian side which is the third incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in two days”.