Indo-Pak troops exchange fire for 3rd day along LoC in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 21:
The indian and Pakistani troops on Thursday exchanged heavy gunfire for the third consecutive day along the LoC in Poonch.
As per a police official, in yet another ceasefire violation, the Pakistan Army allegedly resorted to firing on the forward posts and targeted Indian posts and civilians area in Gulpur sector of Poonch district.
"At about 01:00 to 03:00 hours, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms and heavy caliber weapons besides shelling in Gulpur sector of Poonch," he said, adding Indian troops retaliated strongly.
Meanwhile Cross Line of Control trade between Indian and Pakistani authorities resumed on Thursday with goods-laden trucks moving across from zero point on LoC in Chaka Da Bagh Poonch.
"So far, 35 trucks have been sent towards Pakistan," said officials.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, an army official said that the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal sector of Rajouri district.
With inputs from PTI