Indo-Pak relations to remain tense till Indian elections: Imran

March 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

‘Shadows of war still hovering over Delhi, Islamabad’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Indo-Pak relations would remain tense till the general elections in India are over.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 attack on CRPF bus in Pulwama that left 40 CRPF men dead and many others injured.

The Indian Air Force conducted air strikes in Balakot, Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India later.

Khan said shadows of war were still hovering over Pakistan and India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration could go for "another misadventure" before the general elections.

"The danger is not over. The situation will remain tense till forthcoming general elections in India. We are already prepared to avert any aggression from India," Dawn quoted Khan as saying.

Khan also said he cancelled his scheduled meeting with the Taliban in Islamabad due to "concerns" expressed by the Afghan government.

The Taliban last month said that its representatives would visit Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Khan on February 18.

Media reports later suggested that the Taliban called off the meeting as most of the members of their negotiating team could not travel to Pakistan due to sanctions imposed on them by the US and the United Nations.

