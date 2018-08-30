Indo-Pak poetry collection programme to foster peace

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi / Lahore:
Aaghaz-e-Dosti, an initiative for promoting friendly relations between India and Pakistan, in collaboration with a poetry initiative Kavishala is running an Indo-Pak poetry collection program on the theme ‘India-Pakistan Peace and Friendship’ wherein unpublished poems from people of India and Pakistan are invited.
Talking about the program, Devika Mittal, Convener of Aaghaz-e-Dosti said the poetry collection program is to bring voice of people, particularly youths who write poems and desire that their poems convey some positive message and can contribute in larger cause of peace-building.
Ankur from Kavishala informed that they regularly conduct poetry reading sessions in India, however they have planned to collaborate with Aaghaz-e-Dosti for this particular program where we wanted to bring people of both sides to let them share a common theme and to provide them an opportunity to read other side of border.
‘Aaghaz-e-Dosti is already working on multiple activities such as classroom connect programs, peace paintings, peace calendars, aman chaupals and other kind of seminars, talks and workshops focused on peace and in its online programs , people of India and Pakistan regularly sends their experiences, vision, articles, poems for blog submission at Aaghaz-e-Dosti , while on this time, what is of interest and make this program unique is that we have a collaborator whose sole function area is poetry and that the selected poems of both sides would be published in the form of a book. Moreover, we have invited poems in urdu, hindi, English, Punjabi and Sindhi languages.’ informed Aaghaz-e-Dosti team.
Final date of submission of these poems is 15 September and the team is hopeful that after short listing and final selection, book would be coming till the year end. All poems would also find online place at Kavishala and Aaghaz-e-Dosti blogs and participants will also get certificates.
The main objective is to foster Indo-Pak friendship through encouraging people to write more and more about peace and friendship as this will propagate the message. People on both sides have many experiences, desires and vision that can be crafted beautifully in poems.