Indo-Pak cricket match: NIT orders closure of shops in the campus

Published at September 19, 2018 05:34 PM 0Comment(s)831views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities at National Institute of Technology Hazratbal, Srinagar on Wednesday ordered the closure of all the shops inside the campus in view of Indo-Pak cricket clash which is scheduled to begin from 5:00 pm today.

"In view of Indo-Pak cricket match scheduled today i.e. 19/09/2018, all shopkeepers of the NIT campus are hereby directed to close their shops from 4:00 pm to midnight as a precautionary measure to avoid untoward incident," reads a notification issued by the Ex-Engineer P&D wing of NIT Hazratbal, Srinagar.

An official said that the decision was taken to avoid any tension between local and non-local students who would watch Indo-Pak match at shops inside the campus.

Last year, local and non-local students clashed during the Indo-Pak cricket match. The clash prompted NIT authorities to suspend class work for several days. (GNS)

