About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Indo-Pak cricket match: NIT orders closure of shops in campus

Published at September 20, 2018 03:32 AM 0Comment(s)279views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 19:

 Authorities at National Institute of Technology Hazratbal, Srinagar on Wednesday ordered the closure of all the shops inside the campus in view of Indo-Pak cricket clash which is scheduled to begin from 5:00 pm today.
"In view of Indo-Pak cricket match scheduled today i.e. 19/09/2018, all shopkeepers of the NIT campus are hereby directed to close their shops from 4 pm to midnight as a precautionary measure to avoid untoward incident," reads a notification issued by the Ex-Engineer P&D wing of NIT Hazratbal, Srinagar.
An official told GNS that the decision was taken to avoid any tension between local and non-local students who would watch Indo-Pak match at shops inside the campus.
Last year, local and non-local students clashed during the Indo-Pak cricket match. The clash prompted NIT authorities to suspend class work for several days.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top