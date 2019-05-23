Indo, Pak bonhomie vital for peace in JK: NC

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday said that Indo-Pak bonhomie is crucial for long lasting peace in the sub-continent, hoping that the new government at the centre will kick off profitable talks with Pakistan.

Party’s additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal while calling for affable India –Pakistan relations said, “I hope that better sense will prevail on the new government at centre. The protracted issue of Kashmir has already taken toll on the development prospects of the sub-continent. The need of the hour calls for time bound and result orientated dialogue between India and Pakistan, the measure would go a long way towards bringing respite to the people of Kashmir. It is the people of our state who come in the line of fire between India and Pakistan. Whenever tensions amplify between India and Pakistan, it is our state that suffers the maximum.”

Kamal said that for past five years we didn’t see New Delhi make efforts towards bringing rapprochement in the state internally. “We already got the autonomy resolution passed by the state legislature. We aren’t asking for anything new, we are seeking what has already been assured to us by the constitution. The restoration of pre-1953 situation to the state will go a long way in removing the cobwebs of mistrust between New Delhi and Srinagar. Autonomy affords a way out from the imbroglio that the state is beset with. The protracted conflict in our state has taken toll on the development prospects of the state. The long drawn-out conflict situation in our state created a humanitarian crisis in the state.”