Indiscriminate use of force without accountability counterproductive: Omar

Srinagar:
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice-President, Omar Abdullah while condemning the forces action against journalists at Shopian said that ‘indiscriminate use of force, without any accountability, would be counterproductive.’
Earlier in the day, four photojournalists were injured after armed forces fired pellets during clashes which took place near the gunfight site in Shopian. In a tweet, Omar said:
“Highly unfortunate reports about journalists injured, including some with pellet injuries, while covering clashes in South Kashmir. I condemn this incident. The indiscriminate use of force, often without any accountability, will always be counterproductive,” Omar tweeted.
Moreover, Reporters Without Borders, while reacting to the incident said that the ‘violence against photojournalists by the forces was unacceptable.’ They also called for a probe into the matter. Moreover, local associations also condemned the attack.