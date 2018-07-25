About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Indigo passenger detained for ‘flight hijacked’ remark

Published at July 25, 2018


Sabreen Ashraf

Srinagar, July 24:

Police on Tuesday detained a passenger of Indigo flight from Srinagar Airport after he shouted “the flight has been hijacked”.
After the Chandigarh-Srinagar Indigo flight landed at Srinagar Airport in the morning, a passenger from Punjab reportedly shouted that “this flight has been hijacked and told passengers not to untie their seat belts”.
Sources said the passenger was handed over to J&K police by the crew members of the Indigo plane.
Director of Srinagar Airport, Aakash Deep Mathur said the passenger identified as Lakhvinder Kumar son of Balwant Chand of Mandi, Punjab was handed over to J&K police by airport authorities for further questioning.
He said after the flight landed at Srinagar airport, the passenger had shouted that the passengers need not untie their seat belts because the flight is hijacked.
Lakhvinder was taken to Police Station Humhama, where the police men were questioning him.
SP Budgam, Tejinder Singh confirmed that they have detained a passenger.
He said no FIR was lodged against the passenger as they are still verifying the facts.
“It is still not known why the passenger made such a remark,” Singh said.

 

 

