Indicator of environmental health

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | Peerzada Waseem

According to the World Health Organization, In its broadest sense, environmental health comprises those aspects of human health, disease,and injury that are determined or influenced by factors in the environment'.

This includes the study of both the direct pathological effects of various chemical, physical,and biological agents,as well as the effects on health of the broad physical and social entertainment, which includes housing,urban development, land-use, transportation, industry and agriculture.

The impact of the environment on human health is greathence protecting the environment is the main concern of public health practice.Environmental factors play a central role in human development, health,and disease.

Broadly defined, the environment, including infection agents,is one of the three primary factors that affect human health.The other two are genetic factors and personal behaviour.

Human exposures to hazardous agents in the air,water,soil, and food and to physical hazards In the environment are major contributors to illness, disability,and death worldwide.

Poor environmental quality is estimated to be directly responsible for approximately 25per cent of all preventable ill health in the world.Ill health resulting from poor environmental quality varies considerably among countries.Poor environmental quality has its greatest impact on people whose health already may be at risk.

Environmental risks

The environment in which we live greatly affects our health.The household, workplace, outdoor and transportation environments pose risks to health in a number of different ways.

Water and sanitation

Adverse health effects are associated with ingestion of unsafe water,lack of access to water (linked with inadequate hygiene),lack of access to sanitation, contact unsafe water and inadequate management of water resources and system,in agriculture alsoinfection diarrhoea makes the largest single contribution to disease associated with unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene.

Indoor smoke from solid fuels

Although air pollutant emissions are dominated by outdoor sources, human exposures are a function of the level of pollution in place where people spend most of their time.Human exposure to air pollution is thus dominated by the indoor environment.Cooking and heating with solid fuel such as dung,wood, agricultural residues or coal is likely to be the largest source of indoor air pollution globally.When used in simple cooking stoves, these fuels emit substantial amount of pollutants, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen, sulphur oxides,and benzene.

Toxic and waste

Levels of exposure to hazardous substances and waste material in the environment and their associated health effects have been noticed many a times.

Although a lot of research needs to be carried out to establish a direct relationship between hazardous substances in the environment and their adverse effects on human health,the identification of toxic substances and waste, whether hazardous, industrial,or municipal, that pose an environmental health risk represents a significant achievements in research works.

Urban air pollution

The serious consequences of exposure to high levels of urban ambient air pollution were made clear in the mid -twentieth century when cities in Europe and the United States experienced air pollution episodes such as the infamous 1952 London fog, that resulted in many deaths and causalities .

Urban air pollution is largely and increasingly the results of the combustion of fossil fuels for transport, power generation and other human activities.Combustion processes produce a complex mixture of pollutants that comprise both primary emissions,such as diesel,soot particles and lead, and the products of atmospheric transformation, such as ozone and sulphate particles formed from the burning of sulphur-containing fuel.

Air pollution from combustion sources is associated with a broad spectrum of acute and chronic health effects that may vary with the pollutant constituents.

Particulate air pollution(that is particles small enough to be inhaled into the lung)is consistently and independently related to the most serious effects, including lung cancer and other cardiopulmonary ailments. Other constituents,such as lead ozone attributed to urban air pollution are also associated with serious health effects.