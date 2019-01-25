India’s response to proposal on Kartarpur agreement ‘childish’: FO

PTIIslamabad:
Pakistan on Thursday described India’s response to its proposal to finalise an agreement on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor as “childish”, saying that Islamabad’s reply will be “mature”.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistan shared a detailed proposal along with a draft agreement with the Indian authorities and invited them to Pakistan to discuss and finalise modalities for the pact.
He said that concerned departments of Pakistan did extensive work in the preparation of the draft agreement on the Kartarpur corridor, which was shared with on India on January 21.
Instead of responding to Pakistan’s initiative, India asked a Pakistani delegation to visit New Delhi and suggested two possible dates – February 26 and March 7 – for the meeting, Faisal told the media here.
“India has regrettably behaved in a childish manner, as far as its response is concerned. We have seen similar reply from India in the past, in September 2018, in response to the letter from Prime Minster Imran Khan,” Faisal said.
“Pakistan, unlike India, would come out with a very mature and well considered response on this highly important matter and respond to the Indian move very soon,” he added.
The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur — the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev– with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district.
It will enable Sikh devotees to offer prayers at the historic shrine where Guru Nanak had spent his last 18 years.