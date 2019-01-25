India’s R-day comes with miseries in Kashmir: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday alleged that “India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in Jammu Kashmir as they have occupied the land with its military might” –accusing Delhi of having “tormented all ethics of human and international norms.”
In a statement issue here, Hurriyat (G) chairman alleged that while India claims to be a largest democracy in world but virtually stand “exposed” in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that it was “trampling” all basic and fundamental rights from last several decades.
“The very existence of this kind of ruthless state-craft has resulted in gross violations of human rights in the every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir,” Geelani alleged. “People are left at the mercy of occupational military regime, which kills common people in the broad day light and in the custody, showers of bullets and pellets on the peaceful protest marches, leaving thousands of people, irrespective of gender and age, maimed, disabled, blind and half dead, has become a routine matter,” Geelani said, adding “We have no animosity with India or its people and they have every right to celebrate their Republic Day within its states, but despite their being rhetoric about democracy they have no moral and legal right to celebrate it in world recognized disputed land of Jammu and Kashmir”.
Geelani stressed upon school going children, their parents and teachers to stay away from all the January 26 celebrations and asked them to realize their “obligations towards the nation.”
Geelani while referring to UN charter said that they guarantee the basic and fundamental rights and this institution has obviously called to seek the people’s verdict through plebiscite & has asked to ascertain their wish with regards to political destiny of state and even India in its pledge has confirmed to honour and seek the people’s verdict through plebiscite. “Despite being signatory to these resolutions, India backtracked from its commitment and not providing this opportunity to people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Meanwhile Hurriyat chairman strongly condemned the arrest of separatist leaders including ahead of January 26—alleging that “India’s Republic Day comes with the miseries for the Kashmiri people.”