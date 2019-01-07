India’s Best Health Insurance Plans to Choose From

Health costs are inching up in India and reports reveal that every year there is 15% of inflation in healthcare. With such figures coming out light, it has become essential to invest a small portion of your savings in health insurance to secure your medical expenses.
With the increasing risk of cancer, kidney diseases, critical illnesses, lifestyle diseases and rising health problems in women, and the soaring costs of medical treatment having an adequate health cover is definitely the need of the hour.
Though figures suggest an increasing demand for medical policies, India continues to have the highest levels of under-penetration in the world. As per IRDA, only 0.16 percent of the people are insured for health.Surprisingly 70% of the medical expenses are paid from one’s pocket.
Let’s delve into the facts
Best Health Insurance Companies in 2018
It is important to select the best health insurance company and know the cost of premiumin order to get an adequate health insurance cover.Nowadays, with online premium calculator it has become a lot easier. Suppose you are buying a star medical insurance plan then you can use star health insurance premium calculator online to know the cost of premium for different plans.
It is suggested that you make the decision based on the Incurred claim ratio of the company,waiting period clause, the list of network hospitals, co-payment clause, types of plans that are offered, discounts offered and exclusions among other features.
Incurred claim ratio is a metric that indicates the health insurance company’s ability to pay off the health insurance claims. And the ideal ICR is between 75 and 90 percent.
Best Health Insurance Companies in India with Incurred Claim Ratio
|
Health Insurance Company
|
Incurred Claim Ratio (ICR) in %
|
Plans Available
|
Waiting Period for Pre-Existing Diseases
|
1. Bharti AXA General Insurance
|
86.84%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
|
2. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
|
70.41%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
|
3. HDFC ERGO General Insurance
|
76.90%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
|
4. ICICI Lombard General Insurance
|
80.38%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
|
5. Max Bupa Health Insurance
|
51.96%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
|
6. Religare Health Insurance
|
50.52%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
|
7. Reliance General Insurance
|
92.23%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
|
8. Star Health and Allied Insurance
|
60.51%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
|
9. TATA-AIG General Insurance
|
72.32%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
|
10. Oriental Health Insurance
|
112.11%
|
Individual/Family Floater
|
4 years
Some of the Best Health Insurance Plans That You Can Pick
- Oriental Health Insurance-With one of the highest claim settlement ratio of 112.11% oriental insurance offers a number of health insurance plans to meet your needs.
But one of the best-selling plan is:
Oriental Individual Mediclaim Health Insurance Plan
- If you are looking for a policy between Rs.50, 000 to 5 lakhs.
- Covers general hospitalization expenses like surgeon fees, ICU charges, room charges, OT charges, X-ray, diagnostic tests, dialysis, chemotherapy, lab tests etc.
- Domiciliary treatment is also allowed.
2.HDFC Ergo Health Insurance-The insurer has been accredited with iAAA rating from the ICRA. The incurred claim ratio is 76.90 percent, which is considered to be in the ideal range. You can choose from a number of medical insurance plans and avail cashless treatment in more than 4800 hospitals across the country.
Checkout HDFC HealthSuraksha Gold Plan
- The entry age to buy this plan is 91 days.
- Pre-medical screening is required only after the age of 45 years.
- The sum assured ranges from Rs. 3 to 10 lakhs and comes with lifetime renewability option.
- You can buy this plan for yourself and also for your family members on floater basis.
- Star Health Insurance-The incurred claim ratio of Star health insurance is 60.51 percent. And the insurer has a network of more than 8000 hospitals. And most of the plans come with lifetime renewability option.
Let’s Have a Look at Star Family Health Optima Insurance
- If you are above 18 and your family members are within 18-65 of years, then you can get them covered under this policy. If you have a newborn baby, he/she will be covered from their 16th day of birth.
- The waiting period to cover pre-existing diseases in this plan is around 48 months.
- Again you can enjoy the benefits of lifelong easy renewability.
- Easy to calculate premium with star health insurance premium calculator
- Once a year is completed, you can get your pre-existing diseases also covered.
- As part of your family, your newborn baby will automatically be covered under the health policy.
- Bharti-AXA Health Insurance:The Incurred claim ratio of Bharti AXAHealth Insurance Companyis 86.84 percent. And the company offers cashless treatment in more than 4300 hospitals across India.
Checkout Bharti AXA Smart Super Health Insurance Plan
You can buy this plan to get extensive coverage.It comes in 3 variants i.e. Value, Classic and Uber Plan.
- Sum assured option for value plan are Rs 5 lakhs and 7 lakhs.
- Sum assured options for Super Uber Plan are Rs. 10 lakhs, 15 lakhs, and 20 lakhs.
- Sum assured options for Smart Super Uber Plan are Rs. 20 lakhs, 30 lakhs, 50 lakhs, 60 lakhs, 70 lakhs, 80 lakhs, 90 lakhs, and 100 lakhs.
- New India Assurance Health Insurance: New India Assurance Health Insurance is a government-owned insurance company, and the company has 91.26% of claim incurred ratio, which makes it a safe option as you will get timely and assured claim reimbursement.
Checkout New India Assurance Mediclaim 2007
- Apart from hospitalization expenses, it provides additional coverage to certain pre-existing ailments like hypertension, diabetes, hypertension after 2 years of continuous cover.
- Anyone between the age group of 18-60 years can buy this and children from 3 months to 18 years can be covered.
- Premium is decided based on the age and geographical profile of the proposer.
6.Reliance Health Insurance: The Company secures impressive incurred claim settlement ratio of 92.23%, which makes one of the best health insurance plans in India.
- Reliance provides some of the best individual health insurance plans, family floater plans, senior citizen plans with sum assured limits from Rs. 3 lacs, 6 lacs, and 9 lacs.
- Nonetheless, it provides cashless hospitalization in more than 4000 network hospitals across India.
- Also, get tax deduction benefits up to Rs. 60,000 as per section 80D of the Income Tax Act.
- Easy online payment is possible with NEFT, UPI, Debit/Credit card etc.
Checkout Reliance Critical Illness Insurance Plan
- This plan covers specified life-threating disease and acute illnesses, and taking medical treatment for them can create havoc with anybody’s bank balance.
- If you are below 45 years of age, then you do not require pre-medical screening and anyone above the age of 18 years can buy this.
- Diseases like Cancer, Organ Transplant, Multiple Sclerosis, Heart Valve Replacement or repair, Third Degree Burns, Aorta Graft Surgery, Coma, Total Blindness and Renal Diseases.
- United India Health Insurance - With incurred claim ratio of 107.06%, the insurance company provides a number of health insurance plans to choose from.
Checkout United India Super Top-up Policy
- You can get your family members covered on an individual basis with different sum insured for each person.Or you can get all them covered in a group policy under a single sum insured.
- Adults should be 18-80 years and can include their dependent children between the age group of 3 months to 18 years.
- Avail cashless hospitalization including room rent, medicines, and treatment costs in more than 7000 hospitals across Pan India, apart from other benefits.
Final Word
We all know the importance of health insurance, but choosing the best one among so many options of insurance plans that are available online can be a daunting task. But if you hold some knowledge and make a proper comparison based on the above-mentioned facts, you will be able to choose the right medical insurance plan.