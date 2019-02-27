Indian strike in Pakistan causes uneasy calm in Kashmir

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 26:
An uneasy calm prevailed in Kashmir valley on Tuesday after the hostilities between India and Pakistan soared as the former conducted a pre-dawn air strike in Pakistan.
People woke up to the news flashes on social media about the Indian air strike—the announcement first came from Pakistan authorities—following which tensions became palpable in the valley with the people discussing the fallout.
Indian claimed to have conducted a “pre-emptive” strike on a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit in Balakote.
An uneasy calm gripped Kashmir following the hostility between the two countries amid apprehensions about the widespread destruction in the valley if the hostility between India-Pak escalates further.
Rising Kashmir spoke to several ordinary people about the prevailing situation and they sought for dialogue over war between the two neighboring countries.
Sunaullah Beg, 55, a resident of Srinagar, said that people want peace which is possible through dialogue.
“It is astonishing to see some people celebrating the air strikes. This is wrong. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for talks with India but the later brings excuse on one or other pretext,” he said.
The Indian air strikes in Pak were the fallout of the recent suicide attack claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad, in which 40 paramilitary CRPF men were killed along Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir Pulwama district.
Another civilian, Tahir Ahmad said there would be wide spread destruction in India, Pakistan, and Kashmir if the two countries enter into a full-scale war.
“Kashmir is already witnessing devastation almost on daily basis. Now, if the two countries go for a war, there will be nothing left behind. War would create damage on both sides,” Ahmad said adding, “The dialogue is imperative between India and Pakistan to solve the issues including Kashmir. Otherwise, the war will create a divide and deteriorate situation further.”
Mohammad Yousuf, a 60-year-old farmer from Budgam, said that the two countries will “yield nothing but destruction” if they go far war. “Both countries should sit together to find a solution to any issue including Kashmir,” he said.
Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, hoped that India-Pak aggression ends and there was no escalation further.
“People living on either side of the LoC would suffer the most if there is an escalation in hostilities,” Mohammad said, who has witnessed the past wars between the two countries.
The air strikes also fuelled war hysteria among netizens in Kashmir with many fearing retaliation from Pakistan.
“Plz pray for peace. Kashmir has always faced the brunt of India-Pakistan skirmishes. India has attacked Pakistan and not the Pakistan side of Kashmir. I fear retaliation from Pakistan,” Samaan Lateef, a Srinagar-based journalist wrote on Twitter.
Shah Faesal, who recently left Indian Administrate Service (IAS) against killings in Kashmir, questioned: “How can yesterday's mourners become cheerleaders of today's violence?”
“This war-mongering, glorification of violence, arguments for the necessity of violence for political ends, false distinctions between state and non-state violence, are all against the basic values of humanity,” wrote Faesal.
After the partition of sub-continent in 1947 the two countries have fought at least three wars—in 1965, 1971 and 1999 (Kargil war)—but the Kashmir remains unresolved.
Moreover, despite the 2003 ceasefire agreement the two countries have often engaged themselves in skirmishes along the LoC, the de-facto line that divides the erstwhile Kashmir.