Indian rulers in denial mode on Kashmir issue: Geelani

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Paying rich tributes to slain youth in Pulwama and Shopian encounters, Chairman, Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani alleged that the bloodbath in Kashmir continued as Indian rulers were in denial mode.

“Blood-bath, death and destruction all around in the valley was only because of Indian rulers, who very cunningly are still in denial mode,” Geelani said in a statement issued here.

“On the pretext of search and cordon operations common people especially youth are deliberately targeted with bullets and pellets by the men in uniform. In this grim situation the life of common people has became miserable and vulnerable at the hands of armed forces in every nook and corner of the state especially in South Kashmir.”

Paying tributes to the slain militants and civilians in Pulwama and Shopian, Hurriyat chairman said “New Delhi through its forces has crossed all the limits in Kashmir by killings, arresting, torturing and detaining Kashmiries regardless of age and gender to force them surrender before their military might.” He said, adding “India will never succeed in its designs in diluting and crushing the sentiment of freedom and ongoing movement for inalienable rights as Kashmiri people are determined to continue the ongoing sacred movement.”