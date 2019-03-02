Indian pilot not released under 'any pressure': Pak FM

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
Pakistan was not under "pressure" or "any compulsion" to release Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday, a day after the IAF Wing Commander returned home.
India has been maintaining that the Pakistani decision is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions.
In an interview with BBC Urdu, Qureshi said: "We wanted to convey to them (India) that we do not want to increase your sorrow, we do not want your citizens to be miserable, we want peace".
Varthaman returned to India from Pakistan on Friday to a hero's welcome, nearly 60 hours after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.
Qureshi dismissed the notion that the captured IAF pilot was released owing to pressure or as a compulsion.
"Pakistan will not allow anti-state elements to risk the peace of the country or the region. We plan on taking action against extremist groups," Geo news quoted him as saying.
"There was no pressure on Pakistan to release him nor any compulsion," Qureshi told BBC Urdu.
He said that Pakistan does not want the peace of the region to be risked over politics.
"Pakistan does not want to go in the past, but if it goes in the past, then we will have to see how the attack on Parliament, Pathankot and Uri took place and that is a long story," the foreign minister said.
Qureshi reiterated that if evidence is shared against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), then action will be taken. On Friday he admitted that JeM's chief Masood Azhar was in Pakistan.
The IAF pilot's release was seen as a major step towards defusing a tense situation between the two countries which flared up after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir on February 14.on
IAF carried out air strikes and claimd to have destroyed JeM training camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan retaliated with air strikes and claimed to have shot down two IAF jets and arrested Varthaman.
Varthaman had ejected after his jet crashed and fell across the LoC.