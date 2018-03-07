About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Indian, Pakistan armies trade heavy fire on LoC

Agencies

Jammu

Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Jammu districts.

Defence Ministry sources said here that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing in Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors.

"The Pakistanis used small arms, automatics, and mortars to target defense and civilian facilities in these areas," a military official said. "Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively."

