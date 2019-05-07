About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 07, 2019 | PTI

Indian origin journalist conferred with V K Krishna Menon award

 G D 'Robert' Govender, an Indian-origin journalist in South Africa, has been honored in the UK with 2019 V K Krishna Menon award for his outstanding contribution as a pioneer of decolonized journalism.
The South Africa-born journalist was awarded posthumously during an event here on Friday to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of Indian diplomat and politician V K Krishna Menon.
During a career spanning nearly 60 years, Govender developed a reputation as a campaigning journalist and author and was also the first journalist to call for an international boycott of South Africa's whites-only sports teams.
Speaking after the event, V K Krishna Menon Institute (VKKMI) Board Member Tony Slater said the board decision was unanimous to name Govender as the first posthumous recipient of the award.
Menon stood for something other than himself and spent his entire life trying to achieve that. Govender's work over 60 years displayed similar qualities of selflessness and a determination to do the right thing, Slater said.
He ensured that the authentic voice of the Indian diaspora was heard wherever he worked.
While he may have been reluctant to accept such an award during his lifetime, it is fitting that his memory and his outstanding contribution as a pioneer of decolonized journalism gets honored by the Krishna Menon Institute, Slater said.
Govender's books include 'The Martyrdom of Patrice Lumumba' which exposed the role of Western intelligence agencies in the murder of the Congolese independence leader.
Menon served as India's first High Commissioner to London. Mohan Kaul, a former Director General of the Commonwealth Business Council, said Menon was a formidable statesman who served India in a number of roles and earned the epithet "the Hero of Kashmir" following his passionate defence of Indian sovereignty in Kashmir during a historic eight-hour speech to the United Nations in 1957.
Born in South Africa in August 1930, Govender passed away in the UK in 2016.


Latest News

Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch, 2 civilian ...

Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch, 2 civilian ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls: 2.16% voting in Anantnag PC; 54.98 in Ladakh PC till 3 PM

LS Polls: 2.16% voting in Anantnag PC; 54.98 in Ladakh PC till 3 PM

May 06 | Rising Kashmir News
Police recovers body of non-local in Kangan Ganderbal

Police recovers body of non-local in Kangan Ganderbal

May 06 | Umar Raina
GoI gives incentives to 10 states for success in police reforms

GoI gives incentives to 10 states for success in police reforms

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls Anantnag PC: Poll boycott in Pulwama till 2 PM

LS Polls Anantnag PC: Poll boycott in Pulwama till 2 PM

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
Sacked BSF jawan moves SC against EC decision to cancel his candidatur ...

Sacked BSF jawan moves SC against EC decision to cancel his candidatur ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
One million animal, plant species face extinction: UN

One million animal, plant species face extinction: UN

May 06 | PTI/AFP
CBSE Class 10 results to be declared on Monday

CBSE Class 10 results to be declared on Monday

May 06 | Press Trust of India
Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama

Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama's Chata ...

May 06 | Javid Sofi
LS polls phase-5: 1.75% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 40.30 % in Ladakh

LS polls phase-5: 1.75% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 40.30 % in Ladakh

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governo ...

Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governo ...

May 06 | RK Online Desk
SC dismisses plea challenging civil traffic restriction on Kashmir hig ...

SC dismisses plea challenging civil traffic restriction on Kashmir hig ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS polls phase-5: 1.09% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 21.01% in Ladakh

LS polls phase-5: 1.09% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 21.01% in Ladakh

May 06 | RK Online Desk
LS polls phase-5: Pulwama, Shopian, Ladakh record 1.34 voter turnout

LS polls phase-5: Pulwama, Shopian, Ladakh record 1.34 voter turnout

May 06 | RK Online Desk
NC

NC's Hasnain Masoodi casts his vote at polling station in Khrew

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
LS Polls: Dull voting in Woyan Khrew till 10.30 AM

LS Polls: Dull voting in Woyan Khrew till 10.30 AM

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
Darbar Move offices open in Srinagar capital

Darbar Move offices open in Srinagar capital

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Plane fire in Moscow claims 41 lives

Plane fire in Moscow claims 41 lives

May 06 | Agencies
Most polling booths don

Most polling booths don't see voters in Pulwama, Shopian in first hour ...

May 06 | Agencies
Grenade lobbed at polling station in Pulwama village

Grenade lobbed at polling station in Pulwama village

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Palestinians agree Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources

Palestinians agree Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources

May 06 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 07, 2019 | PTI

Indian origin journalist conferred with V K Krishna Menon award

              

 G D 'Robert' Govender, an Indian-origin journalist in South Africa, has been honored in the UK with 2019 V K Krishna Menon award for his outstanding contribution as a pioneer of decolonized journalism.
The South Africa-born journalist was awarded posthumously during an event here on Friday to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of Indian diplomat and politician V K Krishna Menon.
During a career spanning nearly 60 years, Govender developed a reputation as a campaigning journalist and author and was also the first journalist to call for an international boycott of South Africa's whites-only sports teams.
Speaking after the event, V K Krishna Menon Institute (VKKMI) Board Member Tony Slater said the board decision was unanimous to name Govender as the first posthumous recipient of the award.
Menon stood for something other than himself and spent his entire life trying to achieve that. Govender's work over 60 years displayed similar qualities of selflessness and a determination to do the right thing, Slater said.
He ensured that the authentic voice of the Indian diaspora was heard wherever he worked.
While he may have been reluctant to accept such an award during his lifetime, it is fitting that his memory and his outstanding contribution as a pioneer of decolonized journalism gets honored by the Krishna Menon Institute, Slater said.
Govender's books include 'The Martyrdom of Patrice Lumumba' which exposed the role of Western intelligence agencies in the murder of the Congolese independence leader.
Menon served as India's first High Commissioner to London. Mohan Kaul, a former Director General of the Commonwealth Business Council, said Menon was a formidable statesman who served India in a number of roles and earned the epithet "the Hero of Kashmir" following his passionate defence of Indian sovereignty in Kashmir during a historic eight-hour speech to the United Nations in 1957.
Born in South Africa in August 1930, Govender passed away in the UK in 2016.


News From Rising Kashmir

;