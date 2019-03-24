Indian Navy to conduct hydrographic survey of Dal Lake

March 24, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Survey will help to know exact depth levels at different locations: LAWDA

In order to measure the depth and check siltation levels in the Dal Lake, the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) is planning to use the services of Indian Navy to conduct a hydrographic survey inside the world famous water body.

A senior official at LAWDA wishing anonymity told The Rising Kashmir that Indian Navy will be conducting a hydrographic survey of the lake. The survey will be carried out as a goodwill gesture, he said.

“The survey will be totally free of cost and would be carried away by the Indian Navy as a goodwill gesture for the preservation of Dal Lake,” the official said.

As per the official, the Vice Admiral (retired) of the Indian Navy will be head of the survey team and the survey will be completed in 15-20 days.

“During its stay the team will also train the local engineers. We will come to know about the exact depth levels at different locations inside the lake,” the official said.

The official said, “The survey will help LAWDA in preparing the 3D map of the lake where everything will be visible inside the waters. This shall help LAWDA to do the dredging work accordingly.”

Another official at LAWDA termed the survey beneficial for the water body as the authority has no clear idea about the digital mapping of the lake.

“We will know whether there is scope for more dredging and it will help in geo-tagging the particular locations. The survey will provide details and complete reports of its depth and soil quality,” he said.

According to the official, the hydrographic survey will be carried by portable sensors.

He said the survey will allow LAWDA to measure the depth of the water body as well as map the underwater features.

Earlier on March 16, a four-member Committee of Experts (COE) appointed by High Court conducted a high-level meeting for the conservation, management and rehabilitation of Dal and Nageen lakes.

Apart from discussing other issues related to Dal and Nigeen, Vice Admiral (Retd) S.K. Jha had informed the meeting that Indian Navy will carry the hydrographic survey as a goodwill gesture in the lake.

The official said earlier they had no hydrographic maps and the maps available with the authority were not considered reliable by the J&K High Court.

“Earlier dredging in Dal Lake was done randomly without any proper check. Contractors were claiming that they have done 5-8 feet dredging but on the ground, nothing was done,” the official said.

He said the survey will act as the database for any sort of work in the Dal Lake.