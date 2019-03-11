Indian national who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released

March 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

An Indian national, who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan nearly seven years ago, has been handed over to the Border Security Force, an official said on Monday.

Ghulam Qadir, crossed into the Pakistani territory from Jammu and Kashmir in 2012. He was arrested and handed over to the local police, the official from Pakistan Rangers said.

Later, he was sentenced for illegally entering into Pakistan and upon completion of sentence, he was handed over to the BSF at the Wagah Border, the official added.

Last month, an Indian teenage boy, who inadvertently crossed into the Pakistani side, was repatriated as a goodwill gesture.

[Representational Pic]