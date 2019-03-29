Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

March 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An Indian air defence missile was fired shortly before the crash of a Mi17 V5 helicopter in central Kashmir's Budgam on February 27, a media report said on Friday.

Six air force personnel and a local resident were killed in the chopper crash.

The investigators are examining the sequence of events which preceded the crash, report Economic Times.

"The final moments preceding the crash, including if the IFF (Identity, Friend or Foe) systems were switched on or not, are being carefully looked at to determine what went wrong," the report said.

Quoting sources the report said the air force brass has made it clear that it would not shy away from initiating court martial proceedings against personnel if they are found blameworthy in the inquiry.

The focus of the investigation now is to determine if multiple layers of safeguards meant to protect assets from friendly fire failed and how systems need to be improved to prevent any such incident in the future, the ET report said.

The missile, believed to be of Israeli origin, was activated after an air defence alert was sounded over Jammu and Kashmir, besides other parts of the border, after a over 25 Pakistani air force jets were detected along the border on the morning of February 27, said the report.

(File photo)