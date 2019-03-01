Indian military on high alert

Very happy Abhindandan will return, expected it under Geneva Conventions: IAF
PTI/AgenciesNew Delhi, Feb 28:
The Indian Air Force (IAF), Army and Navy said on Thursday that they were on high alert and that Pakistani jets tried to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier but were pushed back.
Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor told the media at a tri-service press conference that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) breached the Indian airspace west of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
The Pakistani attempt was to target Indian military installations but the Pakistani jets were forced to retreat by Indian MiG, Sukhoi and Mirage aircraft.
Air Vice Marshal Kapoor said while Pakistan claimed that its jets fired bombs in open areas, "the fact is that Pakistan targeted military installations but we thwarted their plans. The bombs were unable to cause any significant damage due to swift IAF action".
"IAF remains ever vigilant and ready to take on any eventuality," he said.
He refuted Pakistan's claims that it had not used F-16s on Wednesday and said that one F-16 was shot down by a MiG-21 Bison.
Kapoor said it is very happy that captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is returning home but dismissed suggestions that it was a goodwill gesture, insisting it was in line with the Geneva Conventions.
Asked if the IAF sees it as a goodwill move, he said, "We see it as a gesture in consonance with the Geneva Conventions."
Kapoor said it was up to the political leadership to decide when and how to release evidence of the Balakot strike's success.
He was responding to a question that there was some scepticism about whether IAF fighters had hit the intended targets.
Kapoor said there is credible information and evidence that "we hit the intended targets" and it was premature to assess the casualties and damage.
Major General S S Mahal said that PAF's targets on Wednesday included a Brigade Headquarters, a Battalion Headquarters and logistics installations in Jammu and Kashmir.
“But their designs were foiled because of the high level of preparedness by the Indian armed forces,: he said.
He said Indian weapons systems had been put on high alert and mechanized forces had been placed on standby. "We are fully prepared to respond to any provocation."
Rear Admiral D S Gujral said, "The Navy is deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised on surface, under sea and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in maritime domain”.
"The Navy assures of a resolute, swift and strong response when needed. We stand as one with the Army and Air Force to ensure the safety and security of the nation and our citizens," he said.