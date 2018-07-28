Indian media’s response to Imran’s victory speech unfortunate: Shah Faesal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Indian Administrative Services (IAS) topper Shah Faesal on Friday took a dig at the India media over the coverage of Pakistan elections in which prime minister elect Imran Khan talked about the reconciliatory approach to solve issues between the two countries.
Expressing his dismay over a section of Indian media, the IAS topper from Kashmir called the approach of Indian media as unfortunate over “their criticism of the win and the election victory speech of the cricketer-turned-politician Khan”.
“India is being shamed (internationally) by (a section of) Indian media. The neighbouring country has elected a new PM, he is talking about reconciliation, he is talking about change, but the loudmouths on this side are ranting to ensure that the hostilities continue. Unfortunate,” Shah Faesal wrote on Twitter.
On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly of Pakistan.
The charismatic Khan is set to become the new Pakistan Prime Minister in what will be the second consecutive democratic transfer of power in the country.
In his victory speech while calling Kashmir as core issue with India, Khan called for a dialogue with India to sort out all outstanding issues