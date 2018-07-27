Indian media has shamed India internationally on Imran’s election: Shah Faesal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Dr. Shah Faesal, the famed Kashmiri bureaucrat has lashed out at Indian media for spreading hostilities in the region.
The 2012 IAS toper while taking to social website Twitter expressed anguish over a section of India media for their criticism to the election of Imran Khan as Prime Minster of Pakistan.
Calling them, “loudmouths’, the bureaucrat who is off late stirring controversies for his remarks, said that a particular section of Indian media wants the hostilities between India and Pakistan to continue.
“India is being shamed (internationally) by a( section of ) Indian media. The neighboring country has elected a new PM, he is talking about change, but the loudmouths on this side are ranting to ensure that the hostilities continue. Unfortunate (sic),” tweeted Dr. Faesal.
