Indian judiciary has threatened very existence of society: Geelani

‘Homosexuality laws tarnish cultural ethos’
‘Homosexuality laws tarnish cultural ethos’
Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday alleged that the Indian judiciary has threatened very existence of society by giving pro-homosexuality verdicts.
In a statement issued here, Geelani expressed his concern on recent Supreme Court judgments where in adultery has been legalized—saying that the judicial onslaught on social and family fabric of India has gone rampage.
“Judicial decisions about homosexuality earlier and adultery now, threaten the very existence of the society,” Geelani said. “Legalizing the same sex marriage is on open war against nature and the human race ceases to exist if such immoral, unnatural and unethical laws are implemented.”
He has opined that the “Indian culture is already at the verge of destruction where every nine minutes a woman is raped or sexually harassed.” Now laws like this further tarnish this cultural and family ethos.”
He said that the basic and fundamental pillars of a healthy and moral society are a well cultured and morally sensitive family ties—but these basics are bulldozed in the name of equality and modernity.