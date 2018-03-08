Indian elephant, Chinese dragon must dance together: Chinese Foreign Minister

Press Trust of IndiaBeijing
The Chinese dragon and Indian elephant must not fight but dance with each other, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday as he called on the two nations to shed mental inhibitions, manage differences and meet each other half way to enhance bilateral ties. Wang’s remarks came during his annual press conference on the sidelines of the parliamentary session.
Asked how China views relations with India this year after turbulence in ties in 2017 due to a number of issues including the Dokalam standoff, Wang said, “Despite some tests and difficulties, the China-India relationship continues to grow”. Bilateral ties were affected by a number of issues last year, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China blocking efforts at the UN to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist as well as India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).
Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Dokalam. The standoff ended on August 28 after the Chinese military stopped road building close to the strategic Chicken Neck corridor in an area claimed by Bhutan. Wang, however, said the two countries must shed mental inhibitions, manage differences and meet each other half way. “China is upholding its rights and legitimate interests and taking care to preserve the relationship with India,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
