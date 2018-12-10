About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Indian diplomat walks out of SAARC meeting over PaK minister's presence

Published at December 10, 2018 01:54 PM 0Comment(s)1476views


Press Trust of India

Islamabad

An official of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan staged a walkout of a SAARC meeting over the presence of a minister from Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) at the event, according to source here.

Diplomat Shubham Singh, left the meeting to register India's protest over the presence of PaK minister Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed at the SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry meeting on the SAARC Charter Day in Islamabad on Sunday.

India considers Kashmir as its integral part and does not recognise any minister for PaK.

In 2016, India had pulled out of the 19th SAARC summit that was to be held in Islamabad after an attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri.

The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to attend.

No SAARC meeting has happened ever since.

India called off the foreign minister-level talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September citing killing of policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and the release of a postage stamp by Pakistan that glorified Kashmiri militant commander Burhan Wani.

