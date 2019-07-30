Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Muslims: BJP MLA

July 30, 2019 | Agencies

BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, on Tuesday said that India's culture is being destroyed in the regions where there is a concentration of Muslims and Christians.



"The power of our country can be reflected in the regions where people with Hindu ideology reside in large numbers. India's culture is being destroyed in the regions where Muslim and Christian populations are concentrated in a large number," he said.



"God has sent Modi and Yogi in the field of politics as avatars who will keep India colourful with the idea of Hindutva," Singh said.