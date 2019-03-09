'Indian Borders safe under Modi'

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr Jitendra inaugurates Rs 30 cr bridge on IB

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh Friday formally inaugurated and dedicated to the public, the crucial Beini Bridge in Hiranagar sector, located at a distance of less than 5 kms from the International Border (IB).

While the bridge will facilitate vital connectivity link in the border villages close to IB, it also has huge strategic importance from the security point of view.

The bridge was originally scheduled to be inaugurated by Minister of Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman but the program was canceled in view of the bomb blast at Jammu Bus Stand. Later, an electronic inauguration from New Delhi was planned, but the Minister of Defence had to leave for Northeast for an important engagement. Finally, the e-inauguration was done by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh who was accompanied by Director General BRO Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh. Constructed at a cost of Rs.30 crore, this is India's first bridge built by BRO using the new "segment" technique.

Addressing the gathering through video conference, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Indian borders are safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, the war against terrorism and its perpetrators will be carried to its logical conclusion. This is for the first time in several years, he said, that Pakistan and its sympathizers within India have had the taste of a decisive action under the leadership of Modi.

Complimenting BRO, Dr Jitendra Singh described the Beini bridge as yet another monumental creation after Atal Setu in Basohli, which is the North India's first-ever cable bridge and was also completed before time. In addition, he said, in the last few years, BRO has undertaken the construction of nearly 20 bridges in this area, many of which are already complete or nearing completion.

