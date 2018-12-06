About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Indian Army may also get divided on the basis of religion: Farooq Abdullah

Published at December 06, 2018 07:43 PM 0Comment(s)675views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that there was a possibility of Indian Army getting divided on the basis of religion.

Farooq slammed the BJP-led government while addressing an event to commemorate the 62nd death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Jammu, and said that it (BJP) “was dividing the country on religious lines”.

Farooq said that the BJP has created hatred in the last four-and-half years and was “trying to break this country."

