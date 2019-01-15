Indian among four killed in Afghan bomb attack: MEA

Press Trust of India
An Indian national was among the four killed in the bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said and called for the perpetrators of the assault as well as those who provide them shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously.
A bomb exploded near a heavily-fortified foreign compound in Kabul, killing at least four people and wounding over 100. The Taliban on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul that ripped through surrounding neighbourhoods.
The Indian Embassy in Kabul is taking steps for repatriation of the mortal remains of the Indian national, the MEA said.
