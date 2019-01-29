About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India won’t hesitate to take steps to ensure national security: Modi

Published at January 29, 2019


Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Jan 28:

 India is a strong proponent of peace but it will not hesitate to take steps to ensure its national security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday.
Addressing National Cadet Corps cadets here, Modi said in the last four years, the government had taken several decisions keeping the security of the nation a priority.
"We are strong proponents of peace but we will not hesitate to take any step for national security. The armed forces have given a clear signal that we don't instigate but if instigated, we don't leave them (enemies of the country)," Modi said.
Referring to completion of the nuclear trial, he said India was one of the few nations that could launch nuclear weapons from land, sea and water.

 

