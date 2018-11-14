India witnessing destructive narrative of communal violence: Soz

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof Saifudin Soz on Tuesday said that “India was witnessing destructive narrative of communal violence.”
In a statement issued here, Soz said that “it seems that the National Opposition has not yet taken a serious notice of this obnoxiously destructive narrative.” He said that political observers at the national level feel that it is not people like Amit Shah, Yogi Aditya Nath, and Giri Raj Singh—who fan “communal and sectarian narrative on almost all issues relevant for their reference. He however said that “it is a direct inspiration from PM Narinder Modi, who has shown culture for this narrative continuously and now is doubly promoting it with Election 2019 in view.”