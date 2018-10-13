India wins UN Human Rights Council election, gets highest number of votes

Press Trust of IndiaUN
India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body on Friday for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category, the highest number of votes among all candidates.
The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections here for new members to the UN Human Rights Council. The 18 new members were elected by absolute majority through a secret ballot. Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.
India was vying for a seat in the Asia Pacific category. Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group. Given that there were five nations vying for five seats in the Asia Pacific category, India's election to the Council was all but certain.
Following the election, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin told PTI that India’s win with the highest number of votes “reflects India's standing in the international comity."