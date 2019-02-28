About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at February 28, 2019 02:10 PM 0Comment(s)2880views


India will fight, live, work and win as one: PM

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

It is necessary to ensure that nothing is done to dent the morale of the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, a day after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to Indian Air Force strike in Pam's Balakote.

Modi said India will fight, live, work and win as one and nobody can create hurdles in its march towards development.

He was interacting with about one crore BJP workers in 15,000 locations through what the party said was the "world's largest video conference".

