India will break again if ‘killings for cow’ continue: Baig

Yawar HussainSrinagar, July 28:
Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Member of Parliament, Muzaffar Hussain Baig Saturday said India would break again if the killings in the name of cow continue.
Addressing party workers during the PDP’s foundation day function, Baig said appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in forces who were killing people for carrying cows and buffaloes.
He said every day there are stories of Muslims being killed for even carrying a buffalo.
The senior PDP leader said PDP had joined hands with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), viewed as an anti-Muslim party, so that people of the State would get justice and peace if the Government of India talks to Pakistan.
“BJP won’t talk to Pakistan now even though Imran Khan has reached out because it doesn’t suit them,” he said. “The new government in India next year would have to talk to Pakistan anyhow.”
Baig said people of the State should pray for the situation in the Valley to improve.
“We shouldn’t have these young ones picking up guns and our old being forced to take off clothes for frisking by the government forces and our women being unsafe out of homes,” he said.
Baig said PDP was formed so that the sacrifices of the people of the State do not go in vain.
He said PDP cadre must prepare for the upcoming Panchayat polls as there were a lot of funds for development under the Panchayats.
“We can work at the grass root level with these funds,” he said.
