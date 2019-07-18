India welcomes ICJ verdict on Kulbushan Jadhav

July 18, 2019 | RK Web News

India has hailed the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case relating to Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav. The Hague-based ICJ yesterday stayed the death sentence awarded to Kulbushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court and directed Islamabad to provide consular access to him.



In a statement, the Ministry's Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, the court by a vote of 15-1 has upheld New Delhi's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of Vienna Convention on Consular Relation, 1963 on several counts.



He said, India appreciates the direction by ICJ that Islamabad should review and reconsider conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court.