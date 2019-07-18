About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 18, 2019 | RK Web News

India welcomes ICJ verdict on Kulbushan Jadhav

India has hailed the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case relating to Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav. The Hague-based ICJ yesterday stayed the death sentence awarded to Kulbushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court and directed Islamabad to provide consular access to him.

In a statement, the Ministry's Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, the court by a vote of 15-1 has upheld New Delhi's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of Vienna Convention on Consular Relation, 1963 on several counts.

He said, India appreciates the direction by ICJ that Islamabad should review and reconsider conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 18, 2019 | RK Web News

India welcomes ICJ verdict on Kulbushan Jadhav

              

India has hailed the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case relating to Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav. The Hague-based ICJ yesterday stayed the death sentence awarded to Kulbushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court and directed Islamabad to provide consular access to him.

In a statement, the Ministry's Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, the court by a vote of 15-1 has upheld New Delhi's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of Vienna Convention on Consular Relation, 1963 on several counts.

He said, India appreciates the direction by ICJ that Islamabad should review and reconsider conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court.

News From Rising Kashmir

;