India violating Indus Water Treaty: Pak

May 10, 2019 | Agencies

‘Islamabad highlighting plights of Kashmiris in intl forums’

Pakistan Foreign Office has urged the World Bank to fulfill its responsibility regarding empanelment of Court of Arbitration for resolution of water related disputes between Pakistan and India.

At his weekly news briefing here on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal reacted strongly to the recent statements of Indian leadership on the Indus Water Treaty.

He said both Pakistan and India are signatory to the treaty but regretted that New Delhi is violating it.

“We are involved in the dispute resolution mechanism in the World Bank,” he said adding the matter has not been sorted out.

Faisal said Pakistan desires that the Indus Water Treaty remains intact and its dispute resolution mechanism moves forward.

He said Pakistan desires better relations with India.

To a question, Faisal said Pakistan has consistently been raising Kashmir dispute at all the international forums to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

Faisal said Pakistan has suffered immensely in the war on terrorism and it will continue to play its role for eradication of this curse.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson confirmed the departure of Asiya Bibi to Canada saying she is a free citizen and she left the country on her own free will.