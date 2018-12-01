India using Kashmir as a lab for mass destruction: JRL

Terms Army Chief’s remarks ‘childish’
Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leaders (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have expressed their concern over recent statement of Indian army chief about using drone attacks in Kashmir –saying “such an irresponsible, unfortunate and provocative statement from the highest military leadership has threatened a small population of peace loving citizens to the maximum.”
“The statement isn’t only ridiculous but childish as well- that to counter and contain a few freedom fighter youth with no conventional weaponry. There are ten lakh army men with sophisticated and latest equipment with a vast and deep informative network.” JRL alleged. “Still the army has miserably failed for the last 30 years.”
JRL alleged that army chief’s statement was “more than accepting their humiliating defeat at every front, which has unnerved them to the extent of frustration and insanity leading to murmuring this incoherent vocabulary of drones etc.”
JRL accused Delhi of using so-called “crown” of India as a lab for mass destruction—They said it (Kashmir) was rather “misused as a testing lab for the latest, sophisticated and lethal weaponry as the collateral damage thereof will at least satisfy the collective conscience of their majority vote bank, as our daily killings, pain and agony, fetches these rulers electoral dividends, ensuring their stay in power.”
Leadership has once again appealed to international community, especially United Nations to take a serious note of the threatening statement of war mongers. They need to be curtailed and cut to their size otherwise criminal silence by world bodies will encourage these insane generals to put their words to action, which will have catastrophic ramifications not only in this subcontinent but globally as well.