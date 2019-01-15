India using brute force in Kashmir: Soz

‘Delhi must begin meaningful dialogue with JRL’
‘Delhi must begin meaningful dialogue with JRL’
Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union minister on Monday said that “India was using brute force in Kashmir.”
“Governor Satya Pal Malik had announced that he would open a dialogue with all manner of people of the Jammu & Kashmir state and sort out all matters of public importance,” Soz in a statement issued here said. “Unfortunately it didn’t happen so far. The Governor now appreciates use of force against what the governing system characterizes as terrorism,” he said.
Soz said that the question in Kashmir remains as to whether it was safe for the India to “describe the agitated youth of Kashmir as a category of Terrorists.”
“I think India’s Civil Society and the International Community would not accept the broad term of terrorists for the youth involved in the strife in Kashmir, with or without arms,” Soz said, adding “Army commanders, those who served earlier and those who serve currently in Kashmir, have in one voice, strongly proposed political dialogue as an effective instrument to end the turmoil in Kashmir.” Soz urged Government of India to initiate dialogue process with Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) —describing it as core stakeholders. “India must initiate a decisive dialogue with it without losing any further time,” he said.