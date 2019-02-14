India, US worried over BRI: US’s China expert says in Delhi

Rakib ChattNew Delhi, Feb 13:
India and USA are worried over the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) flagged by China, A Harvard University professor and a China expert said here.
Delivering the Giri Deshingkar Memorial lecture on ‘The Historical Silk Road and Belt and Road Initiative’ organised jointly by Institute of Chinese Studies, Centre for the Developing Societies and India International Centre, Mark C Elliot, the Professor of Chinese and Inner Asian History in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at the Harvard University said India and the US were worried over the BRI flagged by China.
“He said BRI was a European invention, which gained momentum in China in the 1980s,” Elliot said. “For India, BRI is controversial since it is encircling India while India is curious about the investments that are being made in Pakistan under the BRI.”
Elliot said the US was worried about BRI and in general was anxious about every action of China.
China is seen as the rising power in the global order and some believe that China would take over the USA’s position of global order by 2050.
He said that over a 1 trillion dollar had been spent on BRI by China which was a very huge amount.
Elliot said it would in the long run give rise to “debt-trap diplomacy” which would give an upper hand to China in the host country.
Nearly 80 countries across the world have joined the BRI that has six important corridors, one being China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) running through Pakistan.
Under BRI, Chinese are doing huge investment in different countries and building routes that are running through Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America.
The routes are connecting through land and sea which can be used for transportation as well as tourism.
They are also building high-speed railways on the BRI connecting Beijing to London.
Elliot said it may be a new form of colonialism that is suggested by the Sri Lankan incident where Port Hambantota was taken over by China on lease for the next 99 years.
“Though in some areas where investment is required, it can be seen as a positive but that doesn’t mean the negative aspects of it can be ignored,” he said.
Elliot said the Chinese media was reporting it as the Chinese dream of reviving historical ties and economic relations which disappeared over a period of time and this could be viewed as the way of legitimizing their claims.
“The idea of Silk Road is a European invention and it was Ferdinand Von Richlonfen, a German geographer who in 1887 published a long paper on Silk Road,” Elliot said.
He said it was in the 1980s that the idea of Silk Road made a popular entry into Asian minds and the imagination in China about the Silk Road is just 40 years old.
“It was from 1983s that the Chinese started making it popular through music and dance,” Elliot said. “There were only a few products that played an important role in it during ancient times, silk being one of the prominent ones. Though fabric, dance, music, religion, literature, ideas moved in different regions via Silk Road.”
He said most of the goods that traveled on it were gifts for kings and princes.
“It was basically a network of diplomacy,” Elliot said. “Even in ancient times, the route was not about commerce but about diplomacy and geopolitics.”
He said it was increasing China’s soft power in the world, which was a threat to other powers in the cult polar world.