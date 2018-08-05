India Today- Marketing and Development Research Associates ranking

Only one state University in top 38 university’s list
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 04:
None of the universities except the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University from the state has made it to secure 36th rank of the survey of the total top 38 universities.
In an India Today- Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA) survey ranking best universities for 2018 survey, Baba Shah Ghulam Shah University (BSGSU) was ranked at 36th position whereas the rest of all private and government universities of the state have not made it to the list.
University of Kashmir (KU) who have got a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade ‘A’ has not made it to the list.
The other universities including Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Central University of Kashmir, University of Jammu and Central University of Jammu did not figure in the list.
Public Relation Officer (PRO) BSGSU, Danish Raina told Rising Kashmir, “I was informed by the India Today team regarding their MDRA best universities ranking 2018 survey and with the grace of almighty, we have got 36th rank.”
IUST Vice-Chancellor (VC), Mushtaq A Siddiqi, “I think we might not have participated in it because of the fact that possibly it would not have been attractive for us and we are still working to get a good NAAC grade and that could be a reason as well.”
Siddiqi also said, “We are actually looking forward to the reviewing NAAC which we wish to get ‘A-plus’ grade so therefore we are working hard for that and many of the things will be left out to get the best NAAC accreditation.”
Jawhar Lal University (JNU) has topped the ranking followed by the University of Delhi and University of Hyderabad.
