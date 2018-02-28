About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

India to grow 7.6% in calendar year 2018: Moody’s

Published at February 28, 2018 10:55 AM 0Comment(s)2118views

The Budget for 2018-19 includes some measures that could stabilise the rural economy.


Agencies

New Delhi

Moody’s Investors Service estimated that India will grow 7.6 % in calendar year 2018 and 7.5 % in 2019, amid signs of economic recovery from impact of demonetisation and GST.

“There are some signs that the Indian economy is starting to recover from the soft growth patch attributed to the negative impact of the demonetisation undertaken in 2016 and disruption related to last year’s rollout of the Goods and Service Tax,” it said.

The Budget for 2018-19 includes some measures that could stabilise the rural economy that was disproportionately hit by the demonetization policy and is yet to recover, it said.

“As we said before, the bank recapitalisation plan should also help credit growth over time, thereby supporting growth,” Moody’s said.

