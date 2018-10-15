India threatens strategic stability in South Asia: Pak prez

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday said that the strategic stability in South Asia is being threatened by the offensive posture and induction of lethal weapons by India.
Alvi said that nobody should doubt Pakistan's capability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Radio Pakistan reported.
"Discriminatory exemptions by certain countries for the supply of nuclear technology and supply of advanced military hardware to our neighbour has further complicated the regional security and undermined the credibility of non-proliferation regime," the report said.