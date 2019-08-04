India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

August 04, 2019 14:09:00 | Press Trust of India

India on Sunday test-fired a sophisticated all-weather and all-terrain Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test range in Odisha.



The state-of-the-art missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the India Army.



The air defence system, QRSAM, was test-fired at 11.05 am from a mobile truck-based launch unit at complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, DRDO sources said.



The all-weather and all-terrain missile, which can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister, is equipped with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars, they said.



QRSAM uses solid-fuel propellant and has a range of 25-30 km, the sources said.



The first trial of the QSRAM was conducted on June 4, 2017.