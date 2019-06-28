About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 28, 2019 | RK Web News

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithvi-II

India successfully test-fired indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithvi-II as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off the Odisha coast.

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, was carried out from a mobile launcher from Launch Complex-III of the Integrated Test Range, ITR at Chandipur.

The missile is capable of carrying 500 to 1000 kg of warheads and is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines.

Prithvi-II was also successfully test-fired on 21st February, last year from the ITR at Chandipur. 

