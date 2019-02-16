India summons Pak's top envoy, issues demarche

PTINew Delhi, Feb 15:
India on Friday summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner to issue a very strong demarche over the Pulwama militant attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad in which at least 40 CRPF men were killed, and asked Islamabad to take "immediate and verifiable action" against the terror group.
According to sources, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has also been called to Delhi for consultations in the wake of the horrific attack.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan HC to India Sohail Mahmood to his South Block office, and issued a very strong demarche over the killing of the CRPF soldiers, the sources said.
“Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against the JeM and that it must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories,” Gokhale told the envoy.
The Foreign Secretary also rejected the statement made by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday.