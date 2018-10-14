India suffering from arrogance of power: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani today alleged “India is suffering from arrogance of power.”
Paying rich tributes to slain militants, Geelani said “our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation and for right to self-determination and reiterated his pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end,” he said. “We need to be aware of this and we are duty bound to safe guard their sacrifices and should desist from such activities which prove harmful for our movement,” Geelani added.
“We need to strengthen our faith and as a nation we need to the optimistic attitude.”